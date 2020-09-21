Patricia Haggard
Patricia Ann Haggard, 73, of Van Buren passed away Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, at a local hospital. She was born Nov. 22, 1946, in Hot Springs to Granville and LooFreeda (Standridge) Jones. She was a homemaker and of the Baptist faith.
She was preceded in death by a son, Johnny Ryder; a sister, Joyce Moon; a brother, Thomas Lee Jones; and her parents.
Survivors include her husband, Billy Joe Haggard of the home; a son, Teddy Ryder of Van Buren; a sister, Linda Briggs of Lavaca; a brother, Alan "Butch" Jones and wife Lora of Kibler; and five grandchildren, Jonathan Ryder and wife Kacie, Justin Ryder and wife Leighann and Josh Ryder, all of Van Buren, Cody Ryder and wife Meghan of Centerton and Jessica Kolljeski of Tennessee.
Graveside service will be 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 24 at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith with Pastor Steve Davis officiating, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Family will visit with friends from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at Ocker Memorial Chapel in Van Buren, 700 Jefferson St., Van Buren.
.