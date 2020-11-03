1/1
Patricia Harris
1949 - 2020
Patricia Harris
Patricia Lou Harris, 71, of Ozark died Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, at her home surrounded by her family. She was born April 8, 1949, in Springfield, Mo., to Leslie and Alice Johnson Vest.
Patricia enjoyed spending time with her husband and their granddaughter, Ellie, fishing on their boat and working in her garden and yard. During the Christmas holiday, she loved baking cookies with her family and making gift boxes for others.
She was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, Ray and Charles Vest.
She is survived by her husband, Eugene Harris of the home; three daughters, Tammy Gordy of Waverly, Ky., Teresa Robbins of Nixa, Mo., and April Smalley-Rutherford of Collins, Mo.; two sons, Tony Stauch of Nixa and Roger Williamson of New Orleans; two stepchildren, Donnie Smalley of Baldwin City, Kan., and Bobbie Cox of Kansas City, Kan.,; two brothers, Robert Vest of McLouth, Kan., and Junior Vest of Humansville, Mo.; four sisters, Sue Stauch of McLouth, Kan., Edna Mincks of Ozark, Carol Riple of Pittsburg, Mo., and Sharon Vest Elmore; 14 grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren.
The family would like to give a special thanks to her niece, Stacy Churning, for all the love and unconditional support she has given.
Private family memorial service will be held at a later date. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Shaffer Funeral Home in Ozark.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Donald W. Reynolds Cancer Support, 3324 S. M St., Fort Smith, AR 72903.

Published in Times Record from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
