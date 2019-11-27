Home

Ocker-Putman Funeral Home
4500 Jenny Lind Rd
Fort Smith, AR 72901
(479) 646-5555
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Ocker-Putman Funeral Home
4500 Jenny Lind Rd
Fort Smith, AR 72901
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
1:00 PM
Ocker-Putman Funeral Home
4500 Jenny Lind Rd
Fort Smith, AR 72901
1946 - 2019
Patricia Helms Obituary
Patricia Helms
Patricia Ann Helms, 73, of Fort Smith passed away Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, at a local hospital. She was born Aug. 15, 1946, in Little Rock to Coy and Lena Mae (Cook) Veach. She was a retired bank teller at Farmers Bank and a member of Eastern Star.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Jeff Stephen Helms Sr.; a daughter, Stephanie Locklear; her parents; and her daughter-in-law, Robbie D. Helms.
She is survived by her son, Jeff S. Helms Jr. of Fort Smith; two sisters, Carolyn Buell of Fort Smith and Nancy Counts of Alma; a brother, Buster Veach of Fort Worth, Texas; and five grandchildren, Brittney and Barrett Locklear, both of Hackett, Stephan and Christina Helms, both of Arkoma, and Myca Jester of San Diego.
Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, at Ocker-Putman Funeral Home Chapel with burial to follow at Steep Hill Cemetery.
The family will visit with friends 5-7 p.m. Friday at Ocker-Putman Funeral Home in Fort Smith.
Pallbearers will be Traye Stokes, Wendell and Brett Locklear, Bruce Stroud and Devin and Dennis Jester.
Online tributes may be made at www.ockerputmanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Record on Nov. 28, 2019
