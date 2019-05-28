|
Patricia Hughes
Patricia Ann Hughes, 79, of Fort Smith passed from this life May 23, 2019, in Fort Smith. She was born Dec. 4, 1939, in Fort Smith to the late Harold Young and Willie Ruth. Patricia was a longtime member of Grand Avenue Baptist Church, where she taught Sunday school with her late husband, Dr. Charles I. Hughes, and was active in the Christian Women's Club.
Patricia is survived by her daughter, Jennifer Weaver and her husband Randall of Muldrow; her grandchildren, Matthew and Elizabeth Hartstein of Fayetteville, Jacob and Joshua Weaver of Fort Smith, Tye Weaver of Henrietta, Okla., and Destiny and Tristen Neill Weaver of Eufaula, Okla.; as well as her brother, Gary Don Young of Kansas City, Mo.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her first husband, Captain Karl Edward Worst; her second husband; a daughter, Donna Worst; and her son, Jeff Worst.
Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Friday, May 31, 2019 at Edwards Funeral Home Chapel with burial to follow at Woodlawn Memorial Park.
The family will greet friends 5-7 p.m. Thursday, May 30, 2019, at Edwards Funeral Home.
Services are under the direction of Edwards Funeral Home.
Published in Times Record on May 29, 2019