Patricia Johnson

Patricia Johnson, 71, of Fort Smith died Nov. 19, 2020.

Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Tuesday at Edwards Funeral Home Chapel with burial at Woodlawn Memorial Park.

She is survived by seven children, Regenia Fajardo, Barbie Belbot, Lorie and Shirley Frye, Cathy Lane and Jack and Joey Johnson; 20 grandchildren; and 49 great-grandchildren.

Viewing will begin at noon Tuesday at the funeral chapel, prior to the service.



