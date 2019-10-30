|
|
Patricia McMullen
Patricia Ann McMullen, 82, of Barling passed away Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, at a local hospital. She retired after having worked for CSM Corp. in Fort Smith for over 30 years as a press operator.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph McMullen; both of her parents; two sisters; and a brother.
She is survived by four daughters, Pam McMullen of Barling, Peggy David and husband Cary of Monahans, Texas, Patty Steelman and husband Lennie and Phyllis Ellis and husband Danny, both of Fort Smith; two sons, Terry McMullen and wife Peggy of Hackett and Stephen McMullen and wife Debbie of Fort Smith; a brother, Edward Doolittle of Sun City, Ariz.; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Private family service will be held at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith at a later date. Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Published in Times Record on Oct. 31, 2019