Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia McMullen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia McMullen

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia McMullen
Patricia Ann McMullen, 82, of Barling passed away Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, at a local hospital. She retired after having worked for CSM Corp. in Fort Smith for over 30 years as a press operator.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph McMullen; both of her parents; two sisters; and a brother.
She is survived by four daughters, Pam McMullen of Barling, Peggy David and husband Cary of Monahans, Texas, Patty Steelman and husband Lennie and Phyllis Ellis and husband Danny, both of Fort Smith; two sons, Terry McMullen and wife Peggy of Hackett and Stephen McMullen and wife Debbie of Fort Smith; a brother, Edward Doolittle of Sun City, Ariz.; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Private family service will be held at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith at a later date. Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Online condolences may be made at www.ockerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Record on Oct. 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -