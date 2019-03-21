|
|
Patricia Medlock
Patricia Ann Medlock, 64, of Ozark passed away peacefully at her home March 20, 2019, with her family present. She bravely fought cancer for the past five years. Trish was born July 13, 1954, and was raised as the baby sister in "Potter Holler," with four older sisters and one older brother, who all spoiled her. She was loved by many, the life of the party and never met a stranger.
The family will hold a memorial service at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Brotherton Brothers Funeral Home.
She is survived by her partner in life and best friend, Tim Gross of Ozark; sons, Bo and Derek Medlock; grandson, her pride and joy, Mason Medlock; sisters, Victoria Potter, Betsy Krause and Patsy Watts; brother, Paul Potter; as well as a host of nephews; an ornery niece; and numerous great-nieces and -nephews.
To pay an online tribute, please visit www.brothertonbrothersfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Times Record on Mar. 22, 2019