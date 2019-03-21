Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brotherton Brothers Funeral Home
32117 Highway 22
Charleston, AR 72933
(479) 965-8202
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Medlock
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Medlock


1954 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Patricia Medlock Obituary
Patricia Medlock
Patricia Ann Medlock, 64, of Ozark passed away peacefully at her home March 20, 2019, with her family present. She bravely fought cancer for the past five years. Trish was born July 13, 1954, and was raised as the baby sister in "Potter Holler," with four older sisters and one older brother, who all spoiled her. She was loved by many, the life of the party and never met a stranger.
The family will hold a memorial service at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Brotherton Brothers Funeral Home.
She is survived by her partner in life and best friend, Tim Gross of Ozark; sons, Bo and Derek Medlock; grandson, her pride and joy, Mason Medlock; sisters, Victoria Potter, Betsy Krause and Patsy Watts; brother, Paul Potter; as well as a host of nephews; an ornery niece; and numerous great-nieces and -nephews.
To pay an online tribute, please visit www.brothertonbrothersfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Times Record on Mar. 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now