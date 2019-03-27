Home

First Christian Church
524 Wood Ave
Clearwater, KS 67026
Patricia Louise Obrock, who resided in Hackett, passed away Monday, March 25, 2019, at her home. She was born Feb. 17, 1950, in Denver, Colo., to Fred Gubitz and Ruby (Freeman) Gubitz. She was 69 years old.
She was preceded in death by her father, Fred Gubitz; and a sister, Lee Anne Conrady.
Patricia worked in food service/hospitality for Volume Services in Wichita, Kan. She was a member of First Christian Church in Clearwater, Kan.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 30, 2019, at First Christian Church, 524 E. Wood Street, Clearwater, with Pastor Dustin Morris officiating. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Brotherton Brothers Cremation Services in Fort Smith.
She is survived by her husband of 28 years, George "Bill" Obrock; two daughters, Angela Fletcher and husband Nathan of Hackett and Penny Sys and husband Cory of Karlstad, Minn.; her mother, Ruby Fisher of Clearwater; two stepchildren, Shana Obrock of St. Louis and Sean Obrock and wife Melissa of Chicago; one sister, Valera Lange and husband Roger of Clearwater; eight grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.
To pay an online tribute, please visit www.brothertonbrothersfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Times Record on Mar. 28, 2019
