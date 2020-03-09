|
Patricia Owen
Patricia Ruth Owen, age 82, passed away Sunday, March 8, 2020, at her home with her family at her side. She was born Feb. 7, 1938, in Westville, Okla., to Henry and Nooweth (Guthrie) Howard. After obtaining her high school diploma, Patricia worked as a telephone switchboard operator, an Avon consultant and at American College in Fayetteville. After marrying the love of her life, Lee, she devoted her life to her husband and her family as a homemaker. Anyone who knew her knew that she was much more than a homemaker. She supported her husband throughout his extensive law enforcement career, she was a loving and supportive mother and later in life, enjoyed her new role as an involved nana. She was a dog lover and enjoyed cooking and entertaining family and friends, but most of all she loved her family and was the epitome of a selfless woman. Patricia was a member of First Baptist Church in Fayetteville, Gideons Auxiliary, VFW Auxiliary and the American Legion.
She was preceded in death by a daughter, Waunell Owen; and two brothers, Philip and James Clifford Howard.
She is survived by her loving husband of 62 years, Lee Owen of the home; two daughters, Jauwana Owen of Farmington and Christy (Steven) Edwards of Goshen; five grandchildren, Jordan (Reb) Smith, Brandee (Michael) Robinson, Gunner Edwards, Madilyn Edwards and Mallory Edwards; two great-grandchildren, Blakelee and Channing Smith; and extended family and friends.
Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, March 12 at Nelson-Berna Funeral Home in Fayetteville with a private family interment.
Visitation will be -7 p.m. Wednesday at Nelson-Berna Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions may be made to Circle of Life Hospice Home online at www.nwacircleoflife.com/donatesupport; or the online at .
Published in Times Record on Mar. 11, 2020