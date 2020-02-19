|
|
Patricia Page
Penelophie "Patty" Patricia Page, 53, Mountainburg passed away Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, at her home. She was a homemaker and a member of Special Operations Ministries. She was born March 5, 1966, in Paragould.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Waylen Page Sr. and Patricia (Holmes) Page; and two brothers, Ralph "Rick" Wyatt and Anthony "Tony" Wyatt.
Survivors include two daughters, Yolanda Powell and husband Kyle of Des Moines, Iowa, and Amanda Freeman and husband Darrel of Van Buren; a son, Mark McKee and fiancée Cecily Chapa of San Antonio; the father of her children, Atanacio McKee Jr. and wife Lisa; a sister, Amy Page Green and husband Carrol of Tuscola, Texas; a brother, Waylen Page and wife Tama of Mountainburg; eight grandchildren, Cameron Christopher and Jazmyn Isabelle Powell, Kailey Patricia Freeman, Alexia Jean Freeman, Avary Alicia Freeman, Kynndra Erin Freeman, Cambry Ann Freeman and Cienna Grace Freeman; and numerous nieces and nephew.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, at Ocker Chapel in Alma with interment at Conley Cemetery, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home.
The family will visit with friends from 5-7 p.m. Friday at Ocker Funeral Home, 917 U.S. 64 East, Alma.
Pallbearers will be Waylen Page, Mark McKee, Darrel Freeman, Junior Durbin, Carrol Green and Eric Livesay.
Published in Times Record on Feb. 20, 2020