Patricia Pierce
Patricia "Pat" M. Pierce, 85, of Fort Smith passed away Aug. 20, 2020, while being cared for at Heart of Hospice. She was born July 18, 1935, in Miami to George and Frances (Porter) May. She was the co-founder of Woodco Furniture and worked alongside her husband for many years. She was an active member of Rye Hill Baptist Church.
Pat was preceded in death by a grandson, Jerry Mikel Bird; and was the recent widow of her husband of 64 years, Bob Pierce Sr.
She is survived by a daughter, Teresa Bird and husband Jim of Greenwood; a son, Bobby Pierce Jr. and wife Lesley of Fort Smith; a brother and sister-in-law, Bill and Marilyn May of Stone Mountain, Ga.; four grandchildren, Krissi Beeks and husband Will of Siloam Springs, Cara Morland and husband Daniel of Bentonville, Avery Johnson and husband Parker of Fort Smith and Bennett Pierce of Russellville; and four great-grandchildren, Presley and Crosby Beeks and Remington and Pierce Moreland.
The family is eternally grateful for the care Pat received at Heart of Hospice.
Funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 22 at Ocker-Putman Funeral Home Chapel with private burial to follow.
Pallbearers will be Jim Bird, Will Beeks, Daniel Morland, Parker Johnson, Bennett Pierce and Chuck Kuehl.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Heart of Hospice, 2910 Jenny Lind Road, Fort Smith, AR 72901.
Online tributes may be made at www.ockerputmanfuneralhome.com
.