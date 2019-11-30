|
Patricia Reid
Patricia Sanders Reid, age 86, of Fort Smith passed away at Mayo Clinic St. Mary's Campus in Rochester, Minn., on Aug. 3, 2019. Her children and grandchildren held her hands and surrounded her with loving memories and prayers during her last hours.
Pat was born April 30, 1933, in Newport, Vt., to Robert and Hazel (Griffin) Sanders. As the youngest of three children, she was called "Patty." She attended East Hartford High School in East Hartford, Conn., and graduated with an Associate of Arts Degree from Vermont College in 1953, where she met her future husband, Benjamin H. Reid Jr.
Pat and Ben were married June 26, 1954. While she worked in a variety of administrative positions, Pat raised three children with her husband Ben. She was a pillar of strength for her family, as Ben pursued his entrepreneurial activities that took them to Fort Smith, where they lived for 35 years. Pat and Ben moved to Rochester in 2017 to be close to her family. Pat enjoyed her work as a volunteer, coffee and cards with friends, holidays and activities with her family, world travel with her husband and leadership activities at First United Methodist Church in Fort Smith.
Pat was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Eldon Sanders; and her husband, Ben.
She is survived by her three children, Joel (Kim) of Rochester, Carol of Rochester and Steve (Joe) of Jenks, Okla.; five grandchildren, Chris Reid, Becca (Josh) Mohs, Shane Turner, Jace Reid and Eva Reid; two great-grandchildren, Aiden Mohs and Lily Scott; her sister, Jean (Paul) Anderson; and sister-in-law, Dorothy Sanders.
A service to honor Pat will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at Ranfranz Funeral Home, 5421 Royal Place N.W., Rochester. Burial will take place at Fort Snelling in Minneapolis. Visitation will take place a half hour prior to the service.
