Patricia Renaud
Patricia Dawn Renaud, 77, of Rudy passed away Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, to be with her heavenly Father. She was born Nov. 6, 1942, in Detroit. She retired from the USDA and could be found spending all of her spare time with family and friends, planning the next get together or her next adventure (sometimes she would even take Tom into consideration).
She was preceded in death by her parents, Edward and Dorothy Guth; two sisters, Carol Berkebill and Mae Wherry; two brothers, Jack and Edward Guth; and a granddaughter, Jennifer Ragsdale.
She is survived by her husband, Thomas J. Renaud of the home; a daughter, Cynthia Renaud of Van Buren; a son, Timothy Renaud and wife Jacqueline of Rudy; three sisters, Marlene McCormick of Rudy, Nancy Lambert and husband Virgil of Arizona and Darlene Carey of Mulberry; two brothers, Daniel Guth of Scranton and Roderick Guth and wife Sue of Michigan; six grandchildren, Sabrina Archer, Dennis Adams, Thomas Ragsdale, Christina Vickery, Timothy McGarrah and Marissa Hopper; several great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews; and other family and friends.
Funeral service will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 10 at Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Chapel with interment to follow at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith, under the direction of Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home.
Viewing will be 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday at Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home, 4100 Alma Highway, Van Buren.
Pallbearers will be Dennis Adams, Kolby Adams, Thomas Ragsdale, Christian Lewis, Caden Lewis, Allen Paschel and Tommy Osman.
