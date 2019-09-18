|
|
|
Patricia Rogers-Houser
Patricia Ann Rogers-Houser, 80, of Sallisaw died Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019, in Sallisaw.
Graveside service will be 10 a.m. Friday at Akins Cemetery in Sallisaw under the direction of Agent Mallory-Martin Funeral Home in Sallisaw.
She is survived by her companion, Larry; two daughters, Teri Williams of Grass Valley, Calif., and Cyndi Miledi of Smithville, Mo.; a son, Gary Sandridge of Bakersfield, Calif.; a brother, Charley Counts of Kelso, Wash.; five grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Viewing will be 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Published in Times Record on Sept. 19, 2019