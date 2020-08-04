1/
Patricia Rouell
Patricia Rouell
Patricia Ann Rouell, 87, of Sallisaw died Aug. 4, 2020, in Tulsa.
Graveside service will be 10 a.m. Friday at Garden of Memories Cemetery in Vian, under the direction of Agent Mallory-Martin Funeral Home in Sallisaw.
She is survived by a daughter, Janet Anderson; two sons, Edgar Rouell Jr. and Michael Rouell; a sister, Joyce West; a brother, Kemroy Herron; seven grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.
Viewing will be 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

Published in Times Record from Aug. 4 to Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
