Patricia Sacrey
1933 - 2020
Dr. Patricia Jordan Sacrey, 87, devoted mother and grandmother, passed away Friday, Aug. 22, 2020, in Edmond, Okla. She was born March 31, 1933, in Tulsa to Lucile Lois Cheairs and Amiel Ralph Jordan.
Patricia married Frank A. Jackson on Nov. 3, 1957, in Russellville. To this union was born Catherine Patricia and Frank Andrew. Her husband preceded her in death and she later married David Sacrey, who preceded her in death in 2008.
She graduated from Arkansas Polytechnic College in 1954. She worked for Springdale School District for 15 years as a teacher and school administrator. She went on to become assistant superintendent of Fort Smith Public Schools for 13 years, before retiring in 1996.
In her early days, Patricia was a Fulbright Scholar and studied in France during college. She was a member of Phi Delta Kappa, Delta Kappa Gamma, the American Association of School Administrators and Arkansas Association of Educational Administrators. She attended First Methodist Church and was a member of Beta Sigma Phi sorority. She also had the honor of being Arkansas Poultry Cooking Queen in 1965.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her husbands, Frank and David.
Survivors include a sister, Pollee Gough (Jim) of Fresno, Calif.; a brother, Ralph Jordan of Glendale, Ariz.; a daughter, Catherine D'Alessandro (Sam) of Oklahoma City; a son, Frank A. Jackson III (Jan) of Foster, Texas; six grandchildren, Catie Stutsman (Scott), Samantha D'Alessandro, Victoria D'Alessandro, Trinity Griffith (Robert), Andy Jackson and Trevor Jackson; and four great-grandchildren.
Memorial service will be announced at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to Corbett Funeral Home in Oklahoma City.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Alzheimer's Association online at www.alz.org; or M.D. Anderson Research Foundation online at www.mdanderson.org.

Published in Times Record from Oct. 12 to Oct. 18, 2020.
