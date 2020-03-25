Home

Thursday, Mar. 26, 2020
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Patricia Sheetz Obituary
Patricia Sheetz
Patricia Sheetz, age 83, died March 24, 2020, in Fort Smith. She was born Jan. 15, 1937, in Spiro to George Washington and Ruth (McMurray) Gist. Patricia was a member of First United Methodist Church in Spiro.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Ronald Sheetz; a sister, Mildred Person; and two brothers, Gerald and Loyd Gist.
She is survived by two daughters, Jennifer and LaVonna; numerous grandchildren; and a brother, Stearl Gist and wife Kay.
Private funeral service will be held at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith, under the direction of Mallory-Martin Funeral Home in Spiro.
Family and friends may view and sign her guestbook from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday 9am-7pm at the funeral home.
To sign Ms. Sheetz's online guestbook, please visit www.mallorymartinfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Record on Mar. 26, 2020
