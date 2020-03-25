|
|
Patricia Sheetz
Patricia Sheetz, age 83, died March 24, 2020, in Fort Smith. She was born Jan. 15, 1937, in Spiro to George Washington and Ruth (McMurray) Gist. Patricia was a member of First United Methodist Church in Spiro.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Ronald Sheetz; a sister, Mildred Person; and two brothers, Gerald and Loyd Gist.
She is survived by two daughters, Jennifer and LaVonna; numerous grandchildren; and a brother, Stearl Gist and wife Kay.
Private funeral service will be held at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith, under the direction of Mallory-Martin Funeral Home in Spiro.
Family and friends may view and sign her guestbook from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday 9am-7pm at the funeral home.
To sign Ms. Sheetz's online guestbook, please visit www.mallorymartinfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Record on Mar. 26, 2020