Patricia Smith

Patricia Anne Smith died Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, in a local hospital.

Cremation was under direction of Ocker-Putman Funeral Home.

She is survived by a daughter, Sarah Smith of Fort Smith; a son, Michael Burrage of Santa Ana, Calif.; two brothers, Tom Johnson of Florida and Lawrence Johnson Jr. of Washington; and a grandson, Kevin Tran-Burrage.

Memorial service will be at a later date in California.



