Patricia Smith
1947 - 2020-08-17
Patricia Smith
Patricia Smith, 73, of Alma died Aug. 17, 2020.
Private service is under the direction of Rowell-Parish Mortuary.
She is survived by a daughter, Shirl Smith; two sons, Charles Smith and Victor Pierce; three sisters, Jolene Wynne, Gert Wells, and Lynnette Mallory; five brothers, John, Carver, Armstead, James and Terry Pierce; a grandchild, and three great-grandchildren.
Viewing will be noon to 6 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.

Published in Times Record from Aug. 19 to Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Rowell-Parish Mortuary
611 N 9Th St
Fort Smith, AR 72901
(479) 782-9200
