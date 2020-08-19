Or Copy this URL to Share

Patricia Smith

Patricia Smith, 73, of Alma died Aug. 17, 2020.

Private service is under the direction of Rowell-Parish Mortuary.

She is survived by a daughter, Shirl Smith; two sons, Charles Smith and Victor Pierce; three sisters, Jolene Wynne, Gert Wells, and Lynnette Mallory; five brothers, John, Carver, Armstead, James and Terry Pierce; a grandchild, and three great-grandchildren.

Viewing will be noon to 6 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store