Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rowell-Parish Mortuary
611 N 9Th St
Fort Smith, AR 72901
(479) 782-9200
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Steele
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Steele


1953 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia Steele Obituary
Patricia Steele
Patricia Elaine Steele, 66, of Fort Smith, the daughter of the late Eddie and Lue Gordon Sr., departed this life on Sunday, March 1, 2020.
Patricia leaves to cherish her memories three sons, Mickel (Sydney) Steele, Brontez (Amber) Steele and Craigston (Terrance) Steele; four sisters, LaTrelle Gordon, Denise (Herbert) Johnson, Beverly (Jonathan) Keaton and Marketta (Ronald) Johnson; six grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Celebration of life service will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, March 9 at Love's Chapel Seventh Day Adventist Church, 2034 N. 12th St., Fort Smith, with burial at Washington Cemetery, under the direction Rowell-Parish Mortuary.
Visitation will be 3-5 p.m. Sunday at Rowell-Parish Mortuary, 611 N. Ninth St., Fort Smith, (479) 782-9200.
Published in Times Record on Mar. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -