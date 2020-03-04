|
Patricia Steele
Patricia Elaine Steele, 66, of Fort Smith, the daughter of the late Eddie and Lue Gordon Sr., departed this life on Sunday, March 1, 2020.
Patricia leaves to cherish her memories three sons, Mickel (Sydney) Steele, Brontez (Amber) Steele and Craigston (Terrance) Steele; four sisters, LaTrelle Gordon, Denise (Herbert) Johnson, Beverly (Jonathan) Keaton and Marketta (Ronald) Johnson; six grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Celebration of life service will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, March 9 at Love's Chapel Seventh Day Adventist Church, 2034 N. 12th St., Fort Smith, with burial at Washington Cemetery, under the direction Rowell-Parish Mortuary.
Visitation will be 3-5 p.m. Sunday at Rowell-Parish Mortuary, 611 N. Ninth St., Fort Smith, (479) 782-9200.
Published in Times Record on Mar. 7, 2020