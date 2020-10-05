Patricia Tate-Lee
Patricia Tate Lee, 75, of Fort Smith passed away Oct. 4, 2020, at Riverside Health Services in Arkoma. She was born Nov. 22, 1944, to Halton and Margie Rust.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, William Tate-Lee; her mother, Margie Rust; her father, Halton Rust; and a brother, Alvin Rust.
She leaves behind to cherish her memory a son, Steve Christmas and wife Robbie of Van Buren; four sisters, Ruby Midgley and husband Vernon of Poteau, Trisha Phipps and husband Channon of Mulberry, Kathy Christenberry and husband Jerry of Fort Smith and Donna Martin of Mountainburg; three brothers, Terry Rust of Fort Smith, Charlie Rust and wife Susanna of Poteau and Ricky Rust of Fort Smith; a grandson, Derek Wright and wife Natalie of Fort Smith; and several nieces and nephews.
Memorial service will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9, at Oaklawn Cemetery Pavilion in Poteau with Channon Phipps officiating, under the direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel in Fort Smith.
There will be no public viewing.
Pallbearers will be Vernon Midgley, Charlie Rust, William Morrison, Terry Rust, Jason Vineyard and Kenneth Rust.
Honorary pallbearer is Derek Wright.
