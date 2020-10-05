1/
Patricia Tate-Lee
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Patricia Tate-Lee
Patricia Tate Lee, 75, of Fort Smith passed away Oct. 4, 2020, at Riverside Health Services in Arkoma. She was born Nov. 22, 1944, to Halton and Margie Rust.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, William Tate-Lee; her mother, Margie Rust; her father, Halton Rust; and a brother, Alvin Rust.
She leaves behind to cherish her memory a son, Steve Christmas and wife Robbie of Van Buren; four sisters, Ruby Midgley and husband Vernon of Poteau, Trisha Phipps and husband Channon of Mulberry, Kathy Christenberry and husband Jerry of Fort Smith and Donna Martin of Mountainburg; three brothers, Terry Rust of Fort Smith, Charlie Rust and wife Susanna of Poteau and Ricky Rust of Fort Smith; a grandson, Derek Wright and wife Natalie of Fort Smith; and several nieces and nephews.
Memorial service will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9, at Oaklawn Cemetery Pavilion in Poteau with Channon Phipps officiating, under the direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel in Fort Smith.
There will be no public viewing.
Pallbearers will be Vernon Midgley, Charlie Rust, William Morrison, Terry Rust, Jason Vineyard and Kenneth Rust.
Honorary pallbearer is Derek Wright.
To place an online tribute, please visit www.lewisfuneralchapel.net.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Record from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved