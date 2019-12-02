Home

Lewis Funeral Chapel
4817 Kelley Hwy
Fort Smith, AR 72904
(479) 783-0503
Patricia Vaughan

Patricia Vaughan Obituary
Patricia Vaughan
Patricia Ann Vaughan, 70, of Van Buren passed away Nov. 30, 2019. She was born Oct. 16, 1949, in Fort Smith to the late James and Dorothy (Stevenson) Schleiff. She was a member of First Baptist Church in Fort Smith and a real estate agent.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Gary Franklin Vaughan Sr.; and three brothers.
She is survived by a daughter, Cary Hale of Ardmore, Okla.; a son, Gary Franklin Vaughan Jr. of Van Buren; a sister, Barbara Lester of Fort Smith; four grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren.
No services are scheduled at this time. Cremation is under the direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel in Fort Smith.
Published in Times Record on Dec. 3, 2019
