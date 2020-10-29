Patricia Woughter
Patricia Elizabeth Woughter, 68, of Mountainburg passed away Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, at a local hospital. She was born July 16, 1952, in Binghamton, N.Y., to the late James and Euleta (Culver) Manwarren.
She was a homemaker and an avid shopper. She loved cooking, spending time with her grandkids and raising chickens and ducks. She was a member of Church of Jesus Christ Latter-day Saints in Alma.
Survivors include her husband, Herbert of the home; a daughter, Jennifer Woughter of Van Buren; three sons, John Woughter (Carl), James Woughter (Sarah) and Jared Woughter (Patty), all of Mountainburg; 17 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; a brother, Michael Manwarren (Vicky); and two nephews, Michael and Tyson.
Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Alma.
To place an online tribute, please visit www.ockerfuneralhome.com
.