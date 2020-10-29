1/1
Patricia Woughter
1952 - 2020
Patricia Woughter
Patricia Elizabeth Woughter, 68, of Mountainburg passed away Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, at a local hospital. She was born July 16, 1952, in Binghamton, N.Y., to the late James and Euleta (Culver) Manwarren.
She was a homemaker and an avid shopper. She loved cooking, spending time with her grandkids and raising chickens and ducks. She was a member of Church of Jesus Christ Latter-day Saints in Alma.
Survivors include her husband, Herbert of the home; a daughter, Jennifer Woughter of Van Buren; three sons, John Woughter (Carl), James Woughter (Sarah) and Jared Woughter (Patty), all of Mountainburg; 17 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; a brother, Michael Manwarren (Vicky); and two nephews, Michael and Tyson.
Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Alma.
To place an online tribute, please visit www.ockerfuneralhome.com.

Published in Times Record from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2020.
