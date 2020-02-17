|
|
|
Patrick Miller
Patrick Miller, 56, of Magazine died Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, in Dallas.
Memorial service will be 2 p.m. Saturday at First Baptist Church in Magazine. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of aCremation in Mesquite, Texas.
He is survived by his wife, Cathi; two daughters, Amber Miller of Whitehall and Jodie Thomasson of Star City; a son, Chris Miller of Camden; a stepdaughter, Amy Askins of Magazine; a sister, Mekka Spurlocke of Cherokee Village; six grandchildren; and a great-grandchild.
Published in Times Record on Feb. 22, 2020