Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Patsy Breeding
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patsy Breeding

Obituary Flowers

Patsy Breeding Obituary
Patsy Breeding
Patsy Ann Breeding, 66, of Heavener died Sunday, March 24, 2019, in Talihina.
Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Friday at Big Creek Baptist Church in Heavener with burial at Page Cemetery under the direction of Dowden-Roberts Funeral Home in Heavener.
She is survived by her husband, Gerald; three sons, Gary, Greg and Gerad Breeding; a brother, Joe Hickman; and five grandchildren.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Published in Times Record on Mar. 27, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.