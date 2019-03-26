|
Patsy Breeding
Patsy Ann Breeding, 66, of Heavener died Sunday, March 24, 2019, in Talihina.
Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Friday at Big Creek Baptist Church in Heavener with burial at Page Cemetery under the direction of Dowden-Roberts Funeral Home in Heavener.
She is survived by her husband, Gerald; three sons, Gary, Greg and Gerad Breeding; a brother, Joe Hickman; and five grandchildren.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Published in Times Record on Mar. 27, 2019
