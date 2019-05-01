Home

DOWDEN FUNERAL HOME
710 US Hwy 270
Heavener, OK 74937
918-653-2222
Patsy Foster
Patsy Foster
Patsy Ann Foster, 81, of Howe died Sunday, April 28, 2019, in Heavener.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Dowden-Roberts Funeral Home Chapel in Heavener with burial at Heavener Memorial Park.
She is survived by three sons, Brett, Wade and Michael Foster; a brother, Jim Partridge; a stepsister, Ardith Ott; a stepbrother, Eddy Abercrombie; seven grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 7-8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Published in Times Record on May 2, 2019
