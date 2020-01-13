Home

POWERED BY

Services
McConnell Funeral Home
137 North Main Street
Greenwood, AR 72936
(479) 996-2131
Resources
More Obituaries for Patsy Hampton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patsy Hampton

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patsy Hampton Obituary
Patsy Hampton
Patsy Ruth Hampton, 83, of Greenwood passed away Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at her home. She was a bookkeeper and secretary for the United Mine Workers of America. She was of the Baptist faith.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Frank Hampton; and a son, Johnny Clark.
She is survived by a son, Larry Clark of Greenwood; a sister, Darla Goforth of Greenwood; two grandchildren, Katharine and John Conner; and a great-grandchild, Jacob Conner.
Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, at McConnell Funeral Home Chapel in Greenwood with burial at Old Jenny Cemetery.
To sign her online guestbook, please visit www.mcconnellfh.com.
Published in Times Record on Jan. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patsy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -