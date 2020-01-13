|
|
Patsy Hampton
Patsy Ruth Hampton, 83, of Greenwood passed away Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at her home. She was a bookkeeper and secretary for the United Mine Workers of America. She was of the Baptist faith.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Frank Hampton; and a son, Johnny Clark.
She is survived by a son, Larry Clark of Greenwood; a sister, Darla Goforth of Greenwood; two grandchildren, Katharine and John Conner; and a great-grandchild, Jacob Conner.
Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, at McConnell Funeral Home Chapel in Greenwood with burial at Old Jenny Cemetery.
Published in Times Record on Jan. 15, 2020