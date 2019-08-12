|
|
|
Patsy Jamison
Patsy Joan Jamison, 82, of Vian died Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, in Inola, Okla.
Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Wednesday at United Methodist Church in Vian with burial at Round Mountain Cemetery under the direction of Agent Mallory-Martin Funeral Service.
She is survived by a daughter, Crystal Anderson of Inola; a son, Don Jamison Jr. of Vian; a sister, Brenda Nowlin of Tulsa; two brothers, Gary George of Miami, Okla., and Chuck George of Vinta, Okla.; three grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
Viewing will be 1-2 p.m. Wednesday at the church.
Published in Times Record on Aug. 13, 2019