Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Patsy Jamison
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patsy Jamison

Send Flowers
Patsy Jamison Obituary
Patsy Jamison
Patsy Joan Jamison, 82, of Vian died Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, in Inola, Okla.
Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Wednesday at United Methodist Church in Vian with burial at Round Mountain Cemetery under the direction of Agent Mallory-Martin Funeral Service.
She is survived by a daughter, Crystal Anderson of Inola; a son, Don Jamison Jr. of Vian; a sister, Brenda Nowlin of Tulsa; two brothers, Gary George of Miami, Okla., and Chuck George of Vinta, Okla.; three grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
Viewing will be 1-2 p.m. Wednesday at the church.
Published in Times Record on Aug. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patsy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.