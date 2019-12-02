|
Patsy King
Patsy Marie King, 73, of Dayton went to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, peacefully in her home. She was born July 28, 1946, in Van Buren to Edward and Ida Marie Hobson. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was an insurance agent and a homemaker.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a son, James Edward King; and a brother, Bill Hobson.
Patsy is forever remembered by her husband of 54 years, Phillip King; a daughter, Angela King-Seay and husband John of Kapolei, Hawaii; two sons, Mark King and wife Laura of Van Buren and Paul King and wife Amy of Dayton; a sister, Linda Nordin and husband Alan of Alma; and a brother, Roger Hobson and wife Connie of Alma. She loved to be with her 11 grandchildren, Zack King, Matthew Fry, Lance Fry, Ashley Fry, Drew and Grant King, Weston and Rhett King, Nathan and Luke Whitlow and Nathan Seay and family. She was honored to be a great-grandma to six great-grandchildren, Bryce and Brooks King, Landon Fry, Hayden Pereira and Riley and Aaron Fry.
No public services will be held. The family will be celebrating her life together at home. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of McConnell Funeral Home in Greenwood.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Dayton Baptist Church, 2305 Apple Blossom Road, Mansfield, AR 72944.
Published in Times Record from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2019