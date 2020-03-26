Home

Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home
4100 Alma Highway
Van Buren, AR 72956
(479) 474-5081
Patsy Martin


1931 - 2020
Patsy Martin Obituary
Patsy Martin
Patsy Martin, 88, of Van Buren passed away Wednesday, March 25, 2020, in Fort Smith. She was born Sept. 29, 1931, in Centerton to the late Jake and Vera Engleman. She had worked for Michaels.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Martin.
She is survived by two daughters, Marsha Martin of the home and Vickie Despain of Huntsville; five sisters, JoAnn Shipper of Rogers, Jackie Modlin of Joplin, Mo., Dixie Engleman of Florida, Sue Bryant of Fordyce and Debbie Baker of Tulsa; three brothers, Danny, Jim and Bill Engleman, all of Rogers; three grandchildren, Brandy Steele, Chris Despain and Cody Despain; and four great-grandchildren, Kaden Cates, Hudson Steele and Payton and Parker Despain.
Private burial will be held at Gracelawn Cemetery, under the direction of Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home in Van Buren.
To place an online tribute, go to www.edwardsvan-alma.com.
Published in Times Record on Mar. 27, 2020
