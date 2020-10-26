Patsy Moore
Patsy Moore, 90, of Fort Smith passed away Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020. She was born Nov. 19, 1929, in Fort Smith to Ernest and Captola Epping.
She worked many years as the administrative assistant at Abilities Unlimited and also served as their interim director. She worked for Fort Smith Public Schools as a substitute teacher and aide until she was 85 years old. She was a lead worker at SPICE until 2014. She was a longtime member of Temple Baptist Church and more recently Rye Hill Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 66 years, Thurman Moore; a son, Larry Moore; a grandson, Scott Moore; a great-grandson, Owen Johnston; and a sister, Millie McLahan.
She is survived by two daughters, Cindy Johnston and husband Gary and Glenda Bell and husband Bobby, both of Fort Smith; two sons, Mike Moore of Alma and Rick Moore and wife Susan of Van Buren; 11 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; and a great-great-grandchild.
The family would like to thank Methodist Village Senior Living for the care and love they gave their mom the last few years.
Graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Gracelawn Cemetery Arbor in Van Buren. Arrangements are under the direction of Edwards Funeral Home in Fort Smith.
Public viewing will be 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home, where the family will be present from 4-6 p.m.
Memorial contributions may be made to Abilities Unlimited, 3305 Kibler Road, Van Buren, AR 72956.
To view her online guestbook, please go to www.edwardsfuneralhome.com
.