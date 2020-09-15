Patsy Price

Patsy Jo Price, 81, of Fort Smith went to be with Jesus on Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, in Fort Smith. She was born Jan. 15, 1939, to Harold and Elaine Gaessler of Fort Smith. She was a homemaker and a member of Courage To Change Church in Fort Smith. She was a loving mother and grandmother. She loved her church and her pastor, DeWayne Hicks, fishing, garage sales and calling the Hogs.

She was preceded in death by a brother, James Gaessler; and a grandson, Drew Price.

She is survived by two sons, Terry and John Price, both of Fort Smith; a sister, Sue Boone of Fort Smith; and two grandchildren, Christopher Price of Fort Smith and Taylor Price of Greenwood.

Memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 17 at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith, under the direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel in Fort Smith.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Courage To Change Church, 13110 Route 45, Fort Smith, AR 72916.



