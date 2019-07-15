|
Patsy Sharp
Patsy Ellen Dunlap Sharp, 76, of Mena died Sunday, July 14, 2019, in Mena.
Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Wednesday at Calvary Baptist Church in Mena with burial at Board Camp Cemetery under the direction of Beasley-Wood Funeral Home in Mena.
She is survived by her husband, Robert; a daughter, Lisa Chamberlain of Mena; two sons, William Dunlap of Mena and Martin Dunlap of Conway; and eight grandchildren.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Published in Times Record on July 16, 2019