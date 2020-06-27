Patsy Steele
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Patsy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Patsy Steele
Patsy Sue Steele passed away June 26, 2020, at a local hospital. She was born Aug. 27, 1943, in Fort Smith. She was a member of Assembly of God Church in Lavaca.
She is survived by a daughter, Cindy White and husband Paul of Lavaca; a daughter-in-law, Amber Steele of Van Buren; seven grandchildren, Jennifer Barber and husband Kirk, Tyler White and wife Ashley, Ashley Hough and husband Jamie, Chelsea White and fiancé Brian Ward, Olivia Steele and Hannah Ward and husband Jeffrey; and two great-grandchildren, Danielle and Nolan.
Graveside service will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 30 atMayberry Cemetery, under the direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel, 4817 Kelley Highway, Fort Smith.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Record from Jun. 27 to Jun. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lewis Funeral Chapel
4817 Kelley Hwy
Fort Smith, AR 72904
(479) 783-0503
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved