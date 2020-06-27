Patsy Steele

Patsy Sue Steele passed away June 26, 2020, at a local hospital. She was born Aug. 27, 1943, in Fort Smith. She was a member of Assembly of God Church in Lavaca.

She is survived by a daughter, Cindy White and husband Paul of Lavaca; a daughter-in-law, Amber Steele of Van Buren; seven grandchildren, Jennifer Barber and husband Kirk, Tyler White and wife Ashley, Ashley Hough and husband Jamie, Chelsea White and fiancé Brian Ward, Olivia Steele and Hannah Ward and husband Jeffrey; and two great-grandchildren, Danielle and Nolan.

Graveside service will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 30 atMayberry Cemetery, under the direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel, 4817 Kelley Highway, Fort Smith.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store