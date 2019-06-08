Home

Patsy Stone Obituary
Patsy Stone
Patsy Stone, 83, of Fort Smith passed away June 4, 2019. She was born Sept. 4, 1935, in Breckenridge, Mo., to Arno Henry and Marjorie Smith Henry.
Patsy was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Kenneth Stone.
She is survived by one daughter, Randalla Hardy (Ed) of Fort Smith; one son, Danny Stone (Mirinda) of Bastrop, La.; one sister, Beverly Solomon (Rick) of Kimberling City, Mo.; three grandchildren, Kristen Beasley and fiancé Chris Reed of Charleston, Elisha Parker of Van Buren and Jason Stone; four great-grandchildren, Nick Beasley and Olivia Beasley, both of Fort Smith, Tyler Parker of Van Buren and Jayce Stone; nephews, Troy Frandson (Melinda) of Ozark, Mo., Chris Wood (Meredith) of Richmond Hill, Ga.; niece, Kay Peters (Buddy) of Fort Smith; her special friend who was like a sister, Linda Murray of Keller, Texas; and her son, Casey Millspaugh of Fort Smith.
Graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, June 10, 2019, at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith.
Cremation arrangements are entrusted to Edwards Funeral Home in Fort Smith.
To place online condolences, visit www.edwardsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Record on June 9, 2019
