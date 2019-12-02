|
|
|
Patsy Walker
Patsy E. Walker, 78, of Mena died Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, in Mena.
Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Wednesday at Beasley-Wood Chapel in Mena with burial at Nunley Cemetery.
She is survived by her husband, Ronald; three daughters, Karen Sleeper of Pearcy and Dianne Hunter and Rhonda Copelin, both of Mena; two sons, Mark Walker of Springfield, Mo., and Kevin Walker of Hot Springs; 11 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Published in Times Record on Dec. 3, 2019