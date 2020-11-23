Patsy Womack
Patsy Ruth Womack, age 82, of Ozark, formerly of Fort Smith, entered into rest on Nov. 21, 2020. She was born Feb. 10, 1938, in Coldale, Okla. She worked at Rheem in Fort Smith for many years before retiring and was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star.
Patsy and her husband Billy touched many lives over the years and gave their love, shared their home and provided support to those in need without hesitation. They also sponsored two refuges, Paul and Mack from Vietnam.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 71 years, Billy Joe Womack; four children, David, Randy, Donna and Jackie Womack; her parents, Pate and Wilhelmina Ritter of Oklahoma; and three siblings, Hazel, Bill and Junior Ritter.
She is survived by four sons, Danny Womack and wife Kelly of Arkoma, Doug Womack of Poteau, Steve Ritter and wife Linda of Greenwood and Billy Ritter and wife Georgia of Rogers; a daughter, Deborah Mitchael and husband Ken of Ozark; three sisters, Twyna McDaniel, Patricia Webb and Jeannie Morgan; 15 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.
There will be no services. Cremation arrangements have been entrusted to Edwards Funeral Home.
Memorials may be sent to Calvary Assembly of God Church, 1700 Jackson St., Fort Smith, AR 72901.
Online condolences may be sent at www.edwardsfuneralhome.com
.