Patsy Wood
Patsy Boyd Wood, 81, of Van Buren died Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, in Van Buren.
Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Thursday at Agent Mallory-Martin Chapel in Muldrow with burial at Dripping Springs Cemetery in Cedarville.
She is survived by her husband, Doyle; a daughter, Debra Looper of Roland; two stepdaughters, Renée Sexton of Cedarville and Randi Hamilton of Van Buren; a stepson, Robert Wood of Muldrow; a sister, Myrna Henry of Gans; four grandchildren; seven stepgrandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
Viewing will be 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home, where the family will greet from 6-8 p.m.
Published in Times Record on Oct. 30, 2019
