Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Patty Bowman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patty Bowman

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patty Bowman Obituary
Patty Bowman
Peggy Belle Bowman, 77, of Van Buren passed away Thursday, Sept. 12, 2018, at a local nursing home. She was a homemaker and of the Christian faith.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Bill Bowman; and her parents, Perry and Cly Stamps.
She is survived by her daughter, Patty Bowman of Sulphur, Okla.
Memorial graveside service will be held at 9:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, at Gracelawn Cemetery in Van Buren, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Online condolences may be made at www.ockerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Record on Sept. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patty's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.