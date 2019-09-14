|
Patty Bowman
Peggy Belle Bowman, 77, of Van Buren passed away Thursday, Sept. 12, 2018, at a local nursing home. She was a homemaker and of the Christian faith.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Bill Bowman; and her parents, Perry and Cly Stamps.
She is survived by her daughter, Patty Bowman of Sulphur, Okla.
Memorial graveside service will be held at 9:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, at Gracelawn Cemetery in Van Buren, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Published in Times Record on Sept. 15, 2019