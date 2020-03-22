|
Paul Atwell
Paul Atwell, 92, of Alma passed away Friday, March 20, 2020, at a local nursing home. He retired from OG&E as a line worker and was a U.S. Army veteran.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Johnny and Sylva (Pixley) Atwell; his wife, Charlene Atwell; two daughters, Treyon Duncan and Barbara James; a son, Paul Atwell Jr.; and nine brothers and sisters.
He is survived by his wife, Sue Atwell of the home; eight daughters, Leona Marston and husband David of Alma, Rosemary Blackaby and husband Richard of Rudy, Janice Mitchell and husband Tommy of Van Buren, Noreen Bui and husband Nhan, Diana Wilson, Beverly Alaee and husband Majid and Melanie Williams, all of Shawnee, Okla., and Debra Hutson of Fort Smith; four sons, Doyle Atwell and David Atwell and wife Cheryl, both of Alma, and Dewayne Wilson and Mike Wilson, both of Shawnee; a brother, Floyd Atwell of Van Buren; 47 grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren and several great-great grandchildren.
Graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, March 23 at Mount McCurry Cemetery in Rudy, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Pallbearers will be his grandchildren.
Published in Times Record on Mar. 23, 2020