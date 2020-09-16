Paul Blagg
Paul Edward Blagg, 78, of Greenwood went to heaven on Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, to join his parents and brothers, Tom, Leonard, Leo and Mike Blagg. He was born Oct. 11, 1941, in Booneville to Edgar and Annie (Adair) Blagg.
Paul was a 20-year veteran of the U.S. Air Force and went on to retire from the U.S. Postal Service after 20 years. He was a conservative republican with strong views. He wrote a book on his religious beliefs and was currently writing his second book. He loved to dance and sing karaoke. He was an honest and fair person and was loved by his family.
He is survived by two sons, Collin Blagg and wife Cindy of Panama City, Fla., and Shane Blagg of Kingsport, Tenn.; two daughters, Melissa Leon and husband David of Valdosta, Ga., and Heather Davis and husband Chris of Jacksonville, Fla.; two sisters, Shirley Johnson and Helen Schick, both of Fort Smith; and five grandchildren, Stephen Blagg, Aurora Mansley, Zach Novak, Rebecca Davis and William Smith.
Graveside service will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 21 at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith, under the direction of Ocker-Putman Funeral Home in Fort Smith.
Visitation will be 1-3 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Online tributes may be made at www.ockerputmanfuneralhome.com
