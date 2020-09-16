1/1
Paul Blagg
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Paul's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Paul Blagg
Paul Edward Blagg, 78, of Greenwood went to heaven on Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, to join his parents and brothers, Tom, Leonard, Leo and Mike Blagg. He was born Oct. 11, 1941, in Booneville to Edgar and Annie (Adair) Blagg.
Paul was a 20-year veteran of the U.S. Air Force and went on to retire from the U.S. Postal Service after 20 years. He was a conservative republican with strong views. He wrote a book on his religious beliefs and was currently writing his second book. He loved to dance and sing karaoke. He was an honest and fair person and was loved by his family.
He is survived by two sons, Collin Blagg and wife Cindy of Panama City, Fla., and Shane Blagg of Kingsport, Tenn.; two daughters, Melissa Leon and husband David of Valdosta, Ga., and Heather Davis and husband Chris of Jacksonville, Fla.; two sisters, Shirley Johnson and Helen Schick, both of Fort Smith; and five grandchildren, Stephen Blagg, Aurora Mansley, Zach Novak, Rebecca Davis and William Smith.
Graveside service will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 21 at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith, under the direction of Ocker-Putman Funeral Home in Fort Smith.
Visitation will be 1-3 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Online tributes may be made at www.ockerputmanfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Record from Sep. 16 to Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ocker-Putman Funeral Home
4500 Jenny Lind Rd
Fort Smith, AR 72901
(479) 646-5555
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Ocker-Putman Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved