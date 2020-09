Or Copy this URL to Share

Paul Blagg

Paul E. Blagg, 78, of Greenwood died Sept. 14, 2020.

Graveside service will be 10 a.m. Monday at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith, under the direction of Ocker-Putman Funeral Home in Fort Smith.

He is survived by two daughters, Melissa Leon and Heather Davis; two sons, Collin and Shane Blagg; two sisters, Shirley Johnson and Helen Schick; and five grandchildren.

Visitation will be 1-3 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.



