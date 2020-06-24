Or Copy this URL to Share

Paul Burton

Paul Ray Burton, 59, of Midway died Friday, June 19, 2020.

Private memorial service will be held at a later date. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Roller Funeral Home in Paris.

He is survived by his wife, Candy Jones; five daughters, Christy Robinson, Shelly Linder and Catherine, Symantha and Brittinay Burton; two sons, Paul and Chad Burton; 17 grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store