Paul Gallia
Paul Edward Gallia was born Jan. 22, 1929, in Bowie, Texas, to Edward and Ruby (O'Neal) Gallia. He passed away Jan. 28, 2020, in Fort Smith at the age of 91. He was a proud U.S. Marine Corps veteran, serving in the Korean War. Paul was a master carpenter and loved hunting and fishing.
Paul was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Virginia Stom; and a brother, Billy Gallia.
He is survived by his wife, Ooweetah Gallia; a daughter, Paula Tippit and husband Allen; a son, Perry Paul Gallia; four grandchildren, Michael Tippit, Stephen Tippit, Destiny Fout and Paige Slavens; nine great-grandchildren; and his faithful companion, his dog Buddy.
Graveside service will be held at noon Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith, under the direction of Mallory-Martin Funeral Service.
Viewing will be 1-7 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Published in Times Record on Jan. 29, 2020