Paul Gilbert
Paul Ernest Gilbert, age 64, of Danville passed away Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, at Chambers Memorial Hospital in Danville. He was born Nov. 2, 1955, in Fort Smith to Ernest Labern and Betty Ann Dedmon Gilbert. Paul was an U.S. Army veteran and worked for Wayne Farms Feed Mill.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a grandson, Johnathan McMillen.
Survivors include his wife of 37 years, Caro Gilbert; six children, Dennis and Melissa Powers of Clarksville, Tenn., Michelle Wheeler of Mount Ida, Glen Powers of Danville, Christopher and Connie Gilbert of Barlett, Tenn., Johnathon Gilbert of Broken Arrow, Okla., and Monty and Tracy McMillen of Greenwood; three sisters, Susan Miller of Cleveland, Texas, Kimberly and Larry Wagoner of Fort Smith and Donna and Sam Warren of Fort Smith; eight grandchildren, Andrew Powers, Anastasia Powers, Bindi Wheeler, Alise Gilbert, Zachary Gilbert, Chasiti Brewer, Xavier Carpenter and Sean Gilbert; four great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Arrangements are under the direction of Cornwell Funeral Home in Danville and River Valley Crematory in Dardanelle.
Honorary pallbearers are Sam Warren, Terry Moore Sr., Thomas Akin, Xavier Carpenter, Chad Warren, Michael Miller, Jeff Wilson, Kevin Wilson, T.J. Wilson and the employees of Wayne Farm Feed Mill.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Arkansas Heart Hospital, 1701 S. Shackleford Road, Little Rock, AR 72211; or Arkansas Children's Hospital, 1 Children's Way, Little Rock, AR 72202; or , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Special thanks to Chambers Memorial Hospital for the care they gave.
Online guestbook and condolences is available at www.cornwellfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Times Record on Jan. 23, 2020