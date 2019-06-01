Home

Paul Gilmore


1965 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Paul Gilmore Obituary
Paul Gilmore
Paul Wesley Gilmore, 54, of Fort Smith died Tuesday, May 14, 2019. He was born Feb. 22, 1965 in Torrance, Calif.
He is survived by two children, Randi and Levi; his mother, Alice Hand of Fort Edward, N.Y.; a sister, Darlene Davis of Fayette, Miss.; a brother, Tom Hearron of Independence, Mo.; and his aunt, Ruth Stone of Fort Smith.
Paul was preceded in death by his son, Brandon; and his father, Melvin L. Gilmore Jr.
No services are scheduled at this time. Arrangements are under the direction of Edwards Funeral Home.
Published in Times Record on June 2, 2019
