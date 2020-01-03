|
Paul Giuffre
Paul Leo Giuffre died at his home on Jan. 2, 2020. He was 86 years old. He was born in New York City in 1933. He graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree from College of the Holy Cross in 1954 and received an Master of Arts degree from the University of Pennsylvania in 1955. He served in the U.S. Navy from 1955-57. He married the former Emma Jo Brown in 1960. He received a Juris Doctorate degree from the University of Arkansas Law School in 1961. He practiced law in Fort Smith first at Daily and Woods and then as a senior partner at Warner and Smith before going into private practice. Before retirement, he also practiced at Jones, Jackson and Moll. He served on the boards of the March of Dimes and Fort Smith Symphony and on the advisory boards of St. Edward Hospital and Sparks Hospital among numerous other organizations.
He was predeceased by a son, William Giuffre of Massachusetts; and a sister, Gloria Gaetano of Colorado.
He is survived by his wife, Emma Jo Giuffre of Fort Smith; a daughter, Katherine Giuffre of Colorado; a son, Joseph Giuffre of Washington, D.C.; and two grandsons, Aiden Giuffre of Virginia and Tristan Giuffre of Colorado.
Funeral Mass will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, at Christ the King Church followed by a private internment. Arrangements are under the direction of Edwards Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Southern Poverty Law Center.
Published in Times Record from Jan. 4 to Jan. 5, 2020