Paul Odell Graham, 88 years of age, of Story, passed away May 20, 2019. He was born to Marvin and Iuva Wofford Graham on July 26, 1930, in Rudy.
He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Ann Graham; two daughters, Paula Couch and husband Jim of Walhalla, S.C., and Kari Clark and husband Stanley of Van Buren; three sons, Michael Graham and wife Wendy of Santa Paula, Calif., Scott Graham and wife Tashanna of Fort Smith and Donald Graham and wife Lori of Conway; 13 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; one sister, Norma Jean Toothaker of Van Buren; and one brother, Billy B. Graham and his wife Jo Ann, also of Van Buren.
He was preceded in death by two sisters, Bobbi Gramigna and Mildred (Mitzi) Smith.
Paul attended Van Buren High School and then joined the U.S. Air Force. Afterward, he moved to southern California where he attended trade school and received his license in carpentry. He worked his way up, becoming a superintendent for a large construction company whose projects took him all over Los Angeles County, Calif., to Hawaii and then back to Orange County, Calif. He later returned to Arkansas, where he continued to work in construction and build the family home. He was known as a master carpenter and an accomplished craftsman to many that knew him. One of Paul's projects upon retirement was the supervision of building an addition to the boat marina at Highway 27 Fishing Village on Lake Ouachita, where he and Ann had a vacation home.
Paul and his son-in-law, Stanley, spent many hours fishing for that "big" fish that always got away. He enjoyed family visits with his children and grandchildren. He will be missed dearly.
A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Warm Hearts Humane Society, P.O. Box 535, Mount Ida, AR 71957.
Arrangements were made under the direction of Thornton Funeral Home in Mount Ida.
