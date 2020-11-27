1/1
Paul Hamilton
Paul Hamilton
Paul Gene Hamilton, 84, of Fort Smith hit a hole in one when he crossed into heaven on Tuesday, Nov. 25, 2020. He was born Aug. 2, 1936, in Yukon, Okla., to Loy and Mabel Low Hamilton. He was the youngest of six children.
He retired from Trane in 2001, after 42 years of service. He was an active member of Cavanaugh Free Will Baptist Church, where he had many friends and loved sharing daily Bible studies and his love for Jesus. He was a longtime member of Fianna Hills Country Club and anyone who knew Paul for any length of time definitely knew he was an avid golfer. He enjoyed his days on the golf course, spending time with his buddies, jabbing, joking and having a good time.
He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Phyllis; a son, David and wife Kim of Olathe, Kan.; two daughters, Jeanie Solley and husband Keith of Fort Smith, Dena Wann and husband Doug of Hinton, Okla.; five grandchildren, Justin Hamilton and wife Erin of DeSoto, Kan., Ryan Solley and wife Jessi of Fort Smith, Rachel Jorgenson and husband Shaun of Neenah, Wis., Andrea Binley and husband Trent of Eastvale, Calif., and Chance Gattis of Hinton; three great-grandchildren, Ellarie and Micah Hamilton and Sadie Solley; numerous nieces and nephews; and many great friends.
The family wishes to thank the nurses and doctors at Mercy COVID ICU Unit for their great care and love of Paul.
Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 30, at Cavanaugh Free Will Baptist Church with burial at Woodlawn Memorial Park, under the direction of Edwards Funeral Home.
Pallbearers will be Keith Solley, Ryan Solley, Justin Hamilton, Doug Wann, Chance Gattis and Ben Goode.
Honorary pallbearers are his golf buddies.
Memorial contributions may be made to Cavanaugh Free Will Baptist Church Building Fund, 2825 Grinnell Ave., Fort Smith, AR 72908.
Online condolences may be sent at www.edwardsfuneralhome.com.

Published in Times Record from Nov. 27 to Nov. 30, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Edwards Funeral Home
201 North 12th Street
Fort Smith, AR 72901
4797828203
