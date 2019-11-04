Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lewis Funeral Chapel
4817 Kelley Hwy
Fort Smith, AR 72904
(479) 783-0503
Resources
More Obituaries for Paul Hampton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paul Hampton

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Paul Hampton Obituary
Paul Hampton
Paul Gene Hampton was born July 19, 1957. He passed away Nov. 1, 2019, peacefully at his home. He was a former assistant manager at Southerland.
He is survived by his wife, Cathleen Hampton; two sons, Paul Hampton Jr. and Tiffani of Fort Smith and Trey Stormes of Cabot; five daughters, Jessica Muns and Rick of Benton, Nicole Brewer and Johnatan of Waldron, Jeanie Russell and Jason of Eureka Springs, Cassie Stormes of Fort Smith and Eva Hampton of the home; three brothers, Scottie Hamton and Tracy of Fort Smith, Donald Hampton and Patricia of Barling and Mike Hampton of Greenwood; and 20 grandchildren.
Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019, at Calvary Baptist Church with Brother Edward Ellis officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel in Fort Smith.
Visitation will be 5:30-7 p.m. Tuesday at the chapel.
Published in Times Record on Nov. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Paul's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -