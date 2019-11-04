|
Paul Hampton
Paul Gene Hampton was born July 19, 1957. He passed away Nov. 1, 2019, peacefully at his home. He was a former assistant manager at Southerland.
He is survived by his wife, Cathleen Hampton; two sons, Paul Hampton Jr. and Tiffani of Fort Smith and Trey Stormes of Cabot; five daughters, Jessica Muns and Rick of Benton, Nicole Brewer and Johnatan of Waldron, Jeanie Russell and Jason of Eureka Springs, Cassie Stormes of Fort Smith and Eva Hampton of the home; three brothers, Scottie Hamton and Tracy of Fort Smith, Donald Hampton and Patricia of Barling and Mike Hampton of Greenwood; and 20 grandchildren.
Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019, at Calvary Baptist Church with Brother Edward Ellis officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel in Fort Smith.
Visitation will be 5:30-7 p.m. Tuesday at the chapel.
Published in Times Record on Nov. 5, 2019